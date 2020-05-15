Throwback: When a shy Sidharth Shukla accepted an award on behalf of Salman Khan

Sidharth Shukla and Salman Khan’s camaraderie on Bigg Boss 13 was lauded by the audiences and the fans looked forward to their interactions on the reality show. However, Bigg Boss 13 was not the only place where they met, Sidharth Shukla once accepted an award on behalf of Salman Khan at an award function.
Watch the video right here.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by TrollBiggBossHaters (@trollbbhaters_) on May 12, 2020 at 11:23pm PDT
Also Read: Sidharth Shukla posts his first scene from Balika Vadhu as it completes 8 years
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply