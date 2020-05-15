“If producers survive exhibitors will thrive. Live and let live,” says Hansal Mehta after filmmakers announce direct to OTT release

On Thursday, the makers of Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo became the first to announce the release of their film direct to OTT, giving the theatrical release a skip. From the past few weeks, there have been talks doing the rounds that filmmakers are considering to release films directly to OTT platforms instead of the theatres owing to the pandemic. Theatres were the first to go out of business when the pandemic hit our country in March. After Gulabo Sitabo, the makers of Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi also announced that they will be releasing their film on a digital platform. This was followed by several other regional films also announcing the release of their films in theatres. So, does this mean that we are seeing the end of the movie viewing experience offered by theatres?

Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Friday and shared his point of view on this matter. The National Award-winning filmmaker has several successful films to his credit like Aligarh, Citylights, Shahid and others. Mehta said that this is a battle of survival and that the big screen will not be replaced by OTT.

“The producers and the director want the best for their film. One wants investments to be protected, the other wants her/his film to be experienced by maximum people over the longest duration of time. Why should exhibitors feel threatened? You win some, you lose some…The big screen will not get replaced by OTT. Audiences will have more choice. They will go to the theatres. Many films will find their audience on OTT. But that is the future. Right now it is a battle for survival. If producers survive exhibitors will thrive. Live and let live,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta's next titled Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha is slated to release on June 12, 2020. However, owing to the current situation the release is likely to get pushed.

