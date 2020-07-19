Naya Rivera’s Fatal Mistake

We finally pieced together from various sources exactly WHAT caused the beautiful Glee actress to drown. First of all, we wonder WHY Naya Rivera chose to rent a boat and take her little boy out on the lake alone if she wasn’t experienced. When they were in the middle of the lake she turned the motor off but FAILED to drop the anchor. She made sure her son wore his life vest, but she did not wear hers when they hopped overboard. While they were swimming near the boat a strong current came along and the unanchored boat drifted away. Still in the water, she grabbed her son and swam as fast as she could to catch the swiftly moving boat. When she finally was able to grab the edge, she was SO exhausted that she used her last ounce of strength to push him onboard and she slipped into the water. It was all about the ANCHOR.

