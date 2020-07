How cute is this vintage photo that Barbra Streisand posted on Instagram? We love the look on her face- she was filming On a Clear Day You Can See Forever (1970)in London and having the time of her life. The movie wasn’t a huge hit, and she was criticized for her thick New York accent, but eventually it grew to be appreciated…

