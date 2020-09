Demi Lovato continues living on cloud nine with her affectionate fiancé Max Ehrich. They’ve been caught smooching in a wide array of locations, but this time they really made us laugh. They left dinner at Nobu holding hands and hopped into their car and started passionately making out just inches away from their driver, who tried his BEST to maintain his composure…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results