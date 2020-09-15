Kaley Couco: Attacked For Doing The Right Thing

Little did Kaley Cuoco suspect when she posted a video of herself working out with a mask, that she’d be met by a firestorm of criticism! The Big Bang Theory star innocently captioned her Instagram video “My newest obsession: 20 minutes, a jump rope, and good music” She appears to be jumping in a hotel or private gym. She was immediately bombarded with criticism and sarcasm – people told her working out with a mask was bad for her health (it’s NOT) that she was setting a bad example for kids, etc! She was shocked, but calmly responded “I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, and when I’m outside around others – I’m protecting myself and everyone around me.”

