American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ will release his upcoming remix version of '17' and feature South Korean group SEVENTEEN’s members Joshua and DK.

On September 15, Pledis Entertainment confirmed the news and said that the remix version will release on September 17 at 5 p.m. KST (1:30 pm IST).

17 x 17 pic.twitter.com/dr2t9ogKsd

— Pink Sweat$ (@realpinksweats) September 13, 2020

A day ago, Pink Sweat$ had dropped a teaser poster with “17x17x17x17” written on it. The music video featured a romantic love story. The track is from Pink Sweat$'s debut album 'The Prelude'.

