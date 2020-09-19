Jon Hamm: Taking Another Chance On Love

If you’ve ever had a dearly loved dog die, you know that unbearable feeling of devastation. You do NOT want to live through that again. But to never get another dog to avoid that pain would be cheating yourself out of SO much love and happiness. Jon Hamm’s dog Cora died in 1917 at the age of 14, and broke his heart. It took him awhile, but recently Jon weakened and adopted a four month old pup that he named Splash. The puppy was so exuberant that he had been returned twice by adopters, saying he was too energetic. The I Stand With My Pack rescue where Jon got Splash posted this sweet photo of the happy pair at Jon’s home.

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results