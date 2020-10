Wonder what the other passengers think when two masked people get on the subway and paparazzi start shooting? Surely that women sitting near Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo must wonder what IS going on. A long as Katie has her mask on, she feels free to go anywhere unrecognized, but those photographers who wait outside her building and follow her from home are a dead giveaway!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

