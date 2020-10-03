Never A Dull Moment With Shia La Beouf

We got interested in Shia LaBeouf years ago when we learned that Megan Fox had a giant crush on her Transformers costar. What was the appeal? Shia turned out to be QUITE a character. Besides being a fascinating actor, his off-camera antics have always been noteworthy. (During a Broadway performance of Cabaret, Shia impulsively jumped onstage right into a bar scene and patted Alan Cumming on the butt) He’s been arrested a few times for disorderly conduct and very honestly discussed his problems with alcohol on talk shows. His intense movie Honey Boy told the story of his youth as a child actor with an abusive father. (He got his father to sign off on the film by telling him his favorite actor Mel Gibson would be playing him.) Shia ended up playing his own awful father with gusto. Above, Shia, 33, is staying in shape for his next project…whatever that might be.

