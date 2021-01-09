Zahara Jolie-pitt Has An Ethiopian Birthday

Zahara Jolie-Pitt turned 16 today and to celebrate her birthday, mom Angelina Jolie took her and her sister Vivienne to Little Ethiopia in Los Angeles. Zahara was adopted from Ethiopia so they visited the neighborhood full of Ethiopian shops and restaurants. The masked threesome browsed in a store called Ethiopian Design that features jewelry, shawls, and long handmade embroidered cotton dresses. (Zahara herself is already designing jewelry) Angelina selected a few items and they stopped to pick up some Ethiopian food to take home.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

