Aditi Rao Hydari and Prosenjit Chatterjee to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series Stardust

Aditi Rao Hydari and Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee have been reportedly roped in to star in Vikramaditya Motwane's web series, Stardust. Motwane, who forayed into digital space with Netflix's Sacred Games, is working on another series that will focus on Bollywood.
As per reports, the web series will be inspired by true incidents including the rivalry to the working culture of the film industry. It will be a more fictional take, taking the story from the 40s era in the film industry to the next 40 years. They are planning an 8 or 9 episode arc.
