If Only Sharon Stone Would Name Names!

Sharon Stone, 63, was seen shopping on Madison Avenue last week looking absolutely adorable. And that slicked back hair suits her! We read her book The Beauty of Living Twice and one of the most surprising revelations was the fact that she once dated Garry Shandling! The book is compelling, but we thought she should have NAMED NAMES. She’s had a lot of very interesting Hollywood experiences, but she was apparently afraid to identify a lot of the characters. We fondly remember writing about her and her Basic Instinct costar Michael Douglas having a fling (from our hotel source)- in Star Magazine, but she did not mention it in the book!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results