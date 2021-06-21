Just Another Saturday Night In Hollywood

Transformers sex symbol Megan Fox, 35, is enjoying a second chance at being party girl with Machine Gun Kelly and it’s about time! Remember, Megan was only 18 when she met Brian Austin Green in 2004 and they got married in 2010. She never seriously dated anyone else and she and Brian promptly had three sons. Megan never really enjoyed the fun party scene as a young woman in Hollywood. During her marriage she actually said “I’d rather stay home than go out!” In 2020 she filmed a music video with Kelly and everything changed. She filed for divorce and she and MGK have been declaring their love and out in public ever since!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – MGK and Megan Fox leaving Nightingale club

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results