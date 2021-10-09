You Can Bid On A Piece Of Amy Winehouse’s Life

Julien’s Auctions is about to have a huge auction of Amy Winehouse’s personal possessions and it made us kind of sad just looking at the offerings. The event is called “Property from the Life and Career of Amy Winehouse” and it looks like someone just emptied everything out of her apartment when she died- except the furniture. Besides the Elvis action figures she collected, you can bid on spiked cat collars that she wore as bracelets, her 7 Jackie Collins books, a pink heart shaped laundry bucket, 50’s and 60’s CDs and songbooks, TONS of black lace bras and bikinis, negligees, soiled ballet slippers, halter dresses and lots of jeans, t-shirts and shorts. Not many designer labels- mostly Zara, Topshop, and Adidas. Some clothes have food spots on the front. Amy lost lot of weight after she met the druggy boyfriend Blake Fielder-Civil, so there’s a variety of clothing sizes. The outfit in the photo above is a Lacoste tank top size 36 and 7 For All Mankind denim shorts size 25. Bidding starts at $75 for the ensemble – the live and online auction is Nov 6-7.

Top Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Bottom Photo: Julien’s Auctions

