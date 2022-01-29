Arnold Schwarzenegger : What’s Going On Here?

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted this provocative photo that looks like a movie poster on instagram today. It was simply labeled “Coming February 2022.” Celebrity journalists scrambled, but could find NO information about a movie coming out. Certainly Arnold would ENJOY playing Zeus, the King of all the Greek gods on Mount Olympus in Greek mythology, but a film doesn’t seem to be happening. Some speculated that the picture could be a hint about an upcoming Super Bowl (Feb 13) ad, but there is no indication of WHAT it might be advertising. Sly Stallone must be burning with curiosity…

Photo: Instagram

