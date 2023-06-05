Jennifer Lawrence Takes on Controversial Role in New Movie

This article was last updated on June 5, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

“No Hard Feelings” Features Lawrence as a Broke Millennial

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has taken on a provocative new role in the upcoming film No Hard Feelings. The movie, which Lawrence both produced and stars in, has been classified as a “raunchy comedy,” and is sure to stir up controversy over its questionable plot and morality.

A Story of Questionable Morality

The plot of the film centers around Lawrence’s character, a broke millennial who is struggling to make ends meet. She is hired by parents who are worried about their introverted 19-year-old son and want someone to bring him “out of his shell” before he goes to Princeton University.

Despite the age difference and the fact that the kid is not sociable, Lawrence agrees to “date” him in order to get the money she needs to buy a car. The film has been deemed controversial by some due to its plot, which features questionable morality, and some are saying that if the sexes were reversed, it would be extremely offensive.

A Raunchy Comedy

The film has been classified as a “raunchy comedy,” which is a departure from Lawrence’s previous work. However, the actress has said that she was drawn to the project because of the humor and the opportunity to work with a talented group of people.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence said, “I love that it’s a raunchy comedy and I love that it’s a love story but not really a love story, it’s not your typical romance. There’s a lot of humor in it, which I love, and I was really excited to work with this group of people.”

Avid Supporter of the #MeToo Movement

It’s worth noting that while Lawrence is tackling this controversial role, she is also known for being a vocal advocate for women’s rights. In 2015, she penned an essay about the pay gap in Hollywood, and has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

It remains to be seen how audiences will react to Lawrence’s newest project, but there is no doubt that it will spark plenty of conversation among moviegoers.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.