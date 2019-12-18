Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan’s new poster makes fans more eager for the film

A few days ago, Street Dancer 3D actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan dropped the first posters from their film. Fans have been anticipating the film for the longest time now, and the posters look promising indeed! Moving on, a brand new poster of Varun was revealed today.
The actor took to Instagram to share it and wrote, "SAHEJ…sat sri akal. See you guys tommorow at 130 #streetdancer3d," The film's trailer is set to come out tomorrow in the afternoon. Check out the poster below.
SAHEJ???????????? sat sri akal. See you guys tommorow at 130 #streetdancer3d
Cheering for her co-star, Shraddha also shared the poster. "It's time to HIT the dance floor and battle it out..#StreetDancer3D trailer out tomorrow," she wrote.
It's time to HIT the dance floor and battle it out ???? #StreetDancer3D trailer out tomorrow @varundvn @norafatehi @prabhudevaofficial @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza @bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar @dharmesh0011 @punitjpathakofficial @raghavjuyal @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @streetdancer3
