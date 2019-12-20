Zoya Akhtar opens up about Gully Boy not making the Oscars 2020 cut

A couple of months ago, it was announced that India will be sending Gully Boy for Oscars 2020 in the Best Foreign Film category. But, the film didn't make the cut in the top 10 for the next round of voting. Zoya Akhtar says that it was upsetting when it didn't make the cut. She said that it was disappointing but they can't do anything. She said that you move on to your next film.
Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar is looking forward to the release of Ghost Stories on January 1, 2020.
