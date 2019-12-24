Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, who will feature with Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter

The big masala dosa that Puri Jagannath is putting together for Vijay Deverakonda threatens to get even bigger. We have it from reliable sources that the leading lady to lend heft to the Puri-Deverakonda combo is going to be either Ananya Pandey or Janhvi Kapoor.

Besides being Bollywood beauties the two ladies have one other factor in common. They are both protégées of Karan Johar who is a now a partner with Puri and his partner Charmi Kaur in Fighter.

A source close to the development says, “Fighter is not only being designed as a Vijay Deverakonda blockbuster it will also be Jagannath Puri’s comeback to Hindi cinema after his failed attempt with Bachchan Buddha Hoga Tera Baap 8 years ago. It is a big Telugu-Hindi film and they want a leading lady who can draw in the audiences alongside Vijay.”

Sources say Karan Johar has sounded off both the heroines. “It could be either Janhvi or Ananya, depending on whose dates match with Vijay. Persuading them wasn’t difficult at all for Karan. They’re both Vijay’s fans,” says the source.

