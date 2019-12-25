Christmas 2019: Ranveer Singh gives a sweet kiss to Deepika Padukone in these lovey-dovey photos

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often break the internet with their PDA filled social media exchanges or their red carpet appearances. The couple got hitched in 2018 after six years of dating and recently celebrated their first anniversary. As the celebrities are enjoying Christmas Day with their loved ones today, the Bajirao Mastani pair shared lovey-dovey photos that are adorable.

Striking a pose next to a Christmas tree, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are dressed in all red as the actor is giving a sweet kiss to his wife. He captioned it, "All I want for Christmas❤️."

Deepika shared another photo and they look so in love. "Merry Christmas from us! (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)! #merrychristmas," she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next starring in Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is set to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika and Ranveer Singh will reunite in Kabir Khan's '83 which is releasing on April 10, 2020.

Merry Christmas from us!???? (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)! #merrychristmas @anishapadukone @sneha_ramachander @divya_narayan4 @malavika.nayak @nikhilsosale @ranveersingh

All I want for Christmas????❤️

