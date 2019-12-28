Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla almost cries when Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty confronts him and Asim Riaz

It's time for another Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As Bigg Boss 13 is heading towards the finale, the contestants are getting aggressive to survive on the show. This week, Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty will be entering the house to speak to the housemates. In a glimpse shared by the channel, one can see Sidharth Shukla almost crying when he sees Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty 's entry leaves everyone shocked as Shehnaz Gill screams upon seeing him. After a moment of surprise, Sidharth finally greets Rohit Shetty. Looking at the ongoing fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, Rohit interferes and talks to them in person. While patting him on his head, he questions Sidharth what was wrong. Sidharth is seen responding to him whilst almost choking up. Rohit Shetty reminds them that they were once friends and asked them to behave like mature adults.

View this post on Instagram

Kya @itsrohitshetty bana payenge @asimriaz77.official aur @realsidharthshukla ko phir ek baar dost? Watch this tonight at 9 PM. Anytime on @voot @vivo_india @daburamlaindia @bharat.pe @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Dec 27, 2019 at 11:46pm PST

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air this Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla would be made to look like a hero even if he kills someone, says producer Sandiip Sikcand

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results