From an all-white Balenciaga outfit to a vibrant Sabyasachi saree, Deepika Padukone shows she can sport any look like a queen!

Deepika Padukone’s looks from Chhapaak promotions have been nothing short of dreamy! From sporting body-con dresses to pantsuits to sarees, Deepika’s looks have been different managing to leave us in awe of this beautiful woman. While she can sport any look with extreme ease, her stylist Shaleena Nathani should be appreciated for knowing exactly what Deepika likes.

Making an entrance with two entirely different looks, Deepika Padukone has once again proved that she’s the queen of Bollywood. The first look was an all-white outfit that comprised of a shirt, torn jeans, and a jacket by Balenciaga. While the look had no other colors, Deepika still managed to make it look like the prettiest. Pairing them up with retro Audrey Hepburn style shades, Deepika rounded off her look with gold hoops and a few delicate necklaces with a bright pink lip color.

For the second look, Deepika Padukone wore a multi-colored saree by her favorite designer, Sabyasachi looking like the ultimate ethnic goddess. She paired her look with drop-down earrings and some elaborate gold bangles. Keeping her makeup minimal with a statement winged eyeliner, Deepika tied her hair up in a bun and we’re in love all over again.

With Chhapaak’s release date coming closer, we can’t wait to see what other looks Deepika will be donning for the promotions!

