Shah Rukh Khan parties with Raveena Tandon and Ravi Shastri at his Alibaug home, see photo

Almost the entire Bollywood is vacationing right now. Given that the entire year goes hectic, everyone wants to take a holiday during the winter festivities and ring in a brand new year at their favourite destinations. Shah Rukh Khan and family, however, ditched a foreign holiday, and went to their Alibaug bungalow instead!

We earlier came across photos of Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, Ananya Panday and others having a gala time. Shah Rukh and friend Raveena Tandon were now joined by Ravi Shastri too. Shastri shared a group photo on Twitter, which also has industrialist Gautam Singhania. "Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times – @iamsrk @officialraveenatandon and @gautamsinghania99 #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily," he wrote.

Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times – @iamsrk, @TandonRaveena and @SinghaniaGautam #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily ???? pic.twitter.com/H1jaz3cOcU

— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 31, 2019

Suhana, who is presently studying in New York, has come home to spend the holiday season with her family. Needless to say, the celebrations are double.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter are already demanding SRK to announce his new projects on New Year. The superstar was last seen in Zero in 2018, and has remained mum about his forthcoming films yet. Let's hope New Year brings us some good news!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results