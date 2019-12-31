New York magazine mistakes supermodel Padma Lakshmi for Priyanka Chopra

Supermodel Padma Lakshmi who is an Indian born was recently mistaken for actress Priyanka Chopra by a New York magazine. The supermodel took a screenshot of the same and posted it on her Instagram handle and had a witty response to it.
The New Yorker Magazine on their official Instagram handle posted a picture of Padma Lakshmi and tagged actress Priyanka Chopra on the picture. The picture was posted as part of the New Yorkers celebrity cartoon takeover.
Sharing a screenshot of the post, Padma Lakshmi wrote, " Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout ???? I know to some we all look alike, but ????????♀️… #desilife #justindianthings"
Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout ???? I know to some we all look alike, but ????????♀️… #desilife #justindianthings
Padma Lakshmi is the host of the US cooking competition program Top Chef. She has been hosting the show since season 2 and even received the Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host in 2009.
