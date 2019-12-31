Jennifer Winget is all set to begin 2020 on a positive note, says all we have is today

Jennifer Winget has returned on television with her iconic character, Maya Jaisingh. Sporting a burgundy hair colour, Jennifer Winget’s character is all set to seek revenge in Beyhadh 2. Currently, on a break from work, Jennifer Winget is away celebrating New Year and her co-workers, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry even posted an Instagram story missing her.

With her recent Christmas party attended by her close friends from the industry and family members, Jennifer Winget looked cute as a button in her sequined dresses. On the last day of the year, Jennifer is looking back at 2019 with a few words of motivation for the coming year. She posted two pictures with the caption, “The present changes the past. Looking back you donot find what you left behind. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow hasn’t come yet. We have but only today. Let us begin. #2020 #pasttense #futureperfec t

Take a look at the pictures.

We can’t wait to see more of both Jennifer Winget and Maya Jaisingh in 2020!

