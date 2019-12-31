Jennifer Winget is all set to begin 2020 on a positive note, says all we have is today

Jennifer Winget has returned on television with her iconic character, Maya Jaisingh. Sporting a burgundy hair colour, Jennifer Winget’s character is all set to seek revenge in Beyhadh 2. Currently, on a break from work, Jennifer Winget is away celebrating New Year and her co-workers, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry even posted an Instagram story missing her.
We can’t wait to see more of both Jennifer Winget and Maya Jaisingh in 2020!
