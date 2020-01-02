Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap welcome 2020 in the Bahamas! Photo here

We earlier told you how Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap were planning to ring in the New Year in the Bahamas, amid nothing but the serenity of nature. Their Christmas, which came a day later there, was about soaking in the sun and perhaps taking a dip in the sea.

And their New Year celebration looked just as good. Ayushmann shared a photo on Instagram, wherein he and Tahira are seen chilling on what looks like a yacht. Tahira looks gorgeous in her blue bikini while Ayushmann flaunts his bare bod. "New Years was also a day later in the Bahamas. Watching the last sunset of 2019. Heart is full of gratitude. Happy 2020 from us," he wrote.

New Years was also a day later in the Bahamas. Watching the last sunset of 2019. Heart is full of gratitude. Happy 2020 from us!!

The Khurrana kids also had a gala time. Ayushmann's daughter Varushka attended her first Jonas brothers’ concert, and we even saw her grooving with none other than Priyanka Chopra!

With films such as Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, Ayushmann has had a wonderful 2019. This year, he will be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo among other projects.

