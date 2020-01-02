The Brand New still of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan from Coolie No. 1 breaks the internet!

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan as the director. Originally starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the makers couldn’t have picked a better pair than Varun and Sara to portray similar roles. while these two are absolute goofballs, the new still looks all things beautiful.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Jan 2, 2020 at 2:44am PST
Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1 and the excitement just keeps increasing!
Also Read: Varun Dhawan turns van prancer for Sara Ali Khan as they wrap another schedule for Coolie No. 1
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply