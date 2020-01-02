The Brand New still of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan from Coolie No. 1 breaks the internet!

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan as the director. Originally starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the makers couldn’t have picked a better pair than Varun and Sara to portray similar roles. while these two are absolute goofballs, the new still looks all things beautiful.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are seen in a white wedding attire where he has picked her in a bridal style. They both are happy souls as they pose for the picture, which we’re guessing is from the last scene of the film. We can’t wait to see Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan share the screen space for the first time.

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1 and the excitement just keeps increasing!

