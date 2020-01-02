Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan soak in the sun as they pose in the pool

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s love-hate relationship is every sibling duo ever. The two clearly can’t live with or without each other and they decided to celebrate New Year’s on an island in Maldives, North Male Atoll. Sara Ali Khan has recently returned from her trip to Kerala with her friend and now, she’s living the best life in Maldives.

Taking to her Instagram to share a few pictures, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan go candid as they hang out in the pool and gaze at the sunset. We just cannot get over the fact at how similar Ibrahim looks to 90s Saif Ali Khan! Sara posted the pictures with the caption, “When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing ????????????????”.

Take a look at the picture.

When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing ???????????????? @luxnorthmale @ncstravels

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

