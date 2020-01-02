Mid-week Mood: Sara Ali Khan chilling by the pool in a bikini, eating muffins and cupcakes for breakfast in Maldives

Sara Ali Khan has been living her life queen size as she basks in the sun and sea in Maldives. She is spending the New Years at an island there called North Male Atoll with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Earlier today, she posted the pictures of herself chilling by the pool having breakfast that consisted of muffins and cupcakes.

There’s nothing more aesthetically pleasing than Sara Ali Khan hanging out by the pool in a bikini as she indulges in her favorite desserts. She posted a few pictures with the caption, “Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast ???? If only days like this could last ????☀️???????????????? #floatingbreakfast #thirstythursday @luxnorthmale @ncstravels”

Take a look at the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:41pm PST

A new still from her upcoming film, Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan was released today where she’s dressed as a bride and the internet is totally going gaga over her bridal look.

