Melissa McCarthy spent an early New Year’s Eve with her daughters Vivian, 12, and Georgette, 9. They dined at celebrity favorite Joan’s on Third in Studio City and picked up McConnell’s ice cream on the way home. Vivian and Georgette already appeared in The Boss in 2016 with their mom – Vivian played Melissa as a child. Melissa says both her daughters are “smarter and funnier” than she was at their age…

