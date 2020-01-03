Suniel Shetty approves of daughter Athiya Shetty’s relationship with KL Rahul! Read more

To head to a luxurious destination and make a lavish beginning of the new year is great indeed. But just being in the company of loved ones and spending some simple us-time together is no less rejuvenating. Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Behl chose the latter, and decided to take their son closer to his roots.

On Instagram, Sonali shared a few photos of the trio. All three are seen holding the national flag, and flash a broad smile. "We began the new year by embarking on an epic family trip to give thanks for everything we’ve been blessed with and to give our son a glimpse into his roots. The magnificent Golden Temple followed by a walk through the bylanes of Amritsar, where @goldiebehl’s dad grew up and finally a trip to the Wagah Border, the trip was everything we hoped it would be. Heading back home, feeling blessed and refreshed," Sonali wrote.

The family also went to the Wagah border, and Sonali was thrilled to have met the women in uniform! "There is something quite special about seeing a woman in a uniform… the grace, strength, confidence… instilling such a feeling of pride! Made the trip to the #WagahBorder so much more special. Was a pleasure to meet them and see them lead the march for the flag retreat ceremony. Grateful for their service,' she wrote, sharing a few photos of hers with few of the uniformed women.

2019 was a remarkable year for the actor who bravely fought cancer and came back stronger. But more than that, she also shared her journey from time to time, and inspired so many to accept and fight their own battles with more bravery. May your new year be nothing but happy!

