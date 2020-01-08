Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai speaks to Vishal Aditya Singh – “I want to explore more as an actor”

Bigg Boss, India’s biggest reality show, has proved to be a career-defining opportunity for commoners and celebrities alike. Over the years, we have seen enough and more contestants turn overnight stars, such is the impact of Bigg Boss. Now in the latest video of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Rashami Desai is seen speaking her heart out. In an intense conversation with Vishal, Rashami reveals, "I want to explore more as an actor. I want to play one of the characters of a very strong and powerful woman from the industry," and further names popular personalities like Rashmi Sharma, Ekta Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, and Kangana Ranaut.

Responding to this, Vishal Aditya Singh mentions, "Something like a film is happening in which someone has written Ekta Kapoor's character. Disha Patani will play Ekta Kapoor's role. "

Rashami then goes on to talk about her struggle and shares, "There's a phase when I had a lot of financial concern and I genuinely needed a lot of money and wanted to earn as well. Now, I genuinely want to do good work that I have not been able to do to date. I want to live now."

Not only this, she goes on to spill some beans on her professional stint in the Television Industry and confesses, " I don't care but I can't be dishonest with my work. So, I have done work and it has shown good results. But, I would like to live that journey of an actor like being part of Mughal-E-Azam play and Aladdin 3D."

On hearing Rashami’s desire, Vishal encourages her and says, "It will happen slowly and steadily. It takes a while to get out of Television since it consumes a lot of your time."

Rashami then tells Vishal, "I am not comparing. I like working on TV shows but it creates unnecessary arguments. I don’t know, as an actor, I feel I am tied up."

Well, looks like Rashami is all set to start her second innings as an actor, but now clearly wants to work for herself and portray strong women-centric roles.

