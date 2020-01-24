“I’m in no hurry to take Shabana Azmi home”, says Javed Akhtar

Although Shabana Azmi is well on the way to complete recovery from the injury she suffered in a road accident on January 18, husband Javed Akhtar says he is no hurry to take her home. “She’s getting much-needed rest here (in the hospital). Although she has recovered almost completely I don’t want her to go home as yet. Once she returns home she will immediately become the busy householder again, instructing the staff, guiding the cleaning, overseeing the kitchen, etc. No, I think she’s better off here for now,” ponders Javed Saab.
He can’t help marvelling at Shabana’s tenacity. “She had a miraculous escape from grievous injuries. I don’t know how she came away from an accident of that magnitude with only swellings, scratches and bruises.”
