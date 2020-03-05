Deepika Padukone slaying her Sunday morning at the gym will give you major fitness motivation

On Sundays, we are probably lazing around and making up for how we were grilled through the week. That's not the same with Deepika Padukone though! She doesn't mind getting up early in the morning, and heading to the gym to sweat it out.
Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains Deepika, took to Instagram to share a video of the actor performing an intense routing of battle rope! She has a broad smile on her face as Yasmin stands beside her, cheering her. Quite a lot of fitness motivation, isn't it? Watch the video below.
#WeekendMotivation It's important to have fun too! @deepikapadukone has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. This makes the 6 am mornings worth it ???? #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #CelebrityTrainer #YasminKarachiwala #DeepikaPadukone #FitnessGoals #FunctionalTraining #battleropes
A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on Feb 29, 2020 at 8:52pm PST
After all, you don't get that envious body without some work!
