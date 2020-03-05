Deepika Padukone slaying her Sunday morning at the gym will give you major fitness motivation

On Sundays, we are probably lazing around and making up for how we were grilled through the week. That's not the same with Deepika Padukone though! She doesn't mind getting up early in the morning, and heading to the gym to sweat it out.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains Deepika, took to Instagram to share a video of the actor performing an intense routing of battle rope! She has a broad smile on her face as Yasmin stands beside her, cheering her. Quite a lot of fitness motivation, isn't it? Watch the video below.

#WeekendMotivation It's important to have fun too! @deepikapadukone has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. This makes the 6 am mornings worth it ???? #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #CelebrityTrainer #YasminKarachiwala #DeepikaPadukone #FitnessGoals #FunctionalTraining #battleropes

After all, you don't get that envious body without some work!

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, revolving around the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film had an average run at the box office but Deepika's performance was hailed from all corners. Next, she will be appearing in a brief role as Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in Kabir Khan's '83. While Ranveer plays legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be essaying his wife Romi Dev's character.

