Ayesha Shroff wishes Tiger Shroff on his birthday with the cutest throwback picture!

Tiger Shroff has turned a year older today and his fans across the world have been wishing him on social media. The actor has a working birthday and has been promoting his upcoming action film, Baaghi 3. With no day offs, the actor is spending the day with media and even celebrated with a cake at the venue.

We’re all aware of how close he is with his mother, Ayesha Shroff who usually posts important pictures of both her kids, Tiger and Krishna. Sharing an adorable childhood picture of Tiger Shroff, Ayesha captioned the picture as, “Happiest birthday to my Tiger❤️❤️❤️❤️ you are the best son a mother could be blessed with❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @tigerjackieshroff”.

Take a look at the picture.

The 30-year-old star is all set to take on an army in Baaghi 3 on March 6!

