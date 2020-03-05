Ayesha Shroff wishes Tiger Shroff on his birthday with the cutest throwback picture!

Tiger Shroff has turned a year older today and his fans across the world have been wishing him on social media. The actor has a working birthday and has been promoting his upcoming action film, Baaghi 3. With no day offs, the actor is spending the day with media and even celebrated with a cake at the venue.
The 30-year-old star is all set to take on an army in Baaghi 3 on March 6!
