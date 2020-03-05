Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas put on their cowboy hats for a low-key Sunday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have yet again managed to give us major couple goals with their adorable pictures. Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas went horse riding and had donned their best cowboy avatars. The couple has always posted pictures that leave us in awe of them.

Nick Jonas posted the pictures where they are seen riding horses to the shore of a private beach and they have even posed candidly for a couple of them. Donning cowboy hats and boots, these two are raising the bar high for a low-key Sunday date for us! Take a look at the picture.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

