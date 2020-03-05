Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas put on their cowboy hats for a low-key Sunday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have yet again managed to give us major couple goals with their adorable pictures. Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas went horse riding and had donned their best cowboy avatars. The couple has always posted pictures that leave us in awe of them.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 1, 2020 at 6:00pm PST
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas posing in Dolce Gabbana for the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar redefines spiffy for us!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply