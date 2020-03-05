Amitabh Bachchan shares a priceless throwback photo from the Mahurat of Amar Akbar Anthony

Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid user of social networking sites, keeps sharing priceless throwback photos. For many of us, Bachchan stands for two different generations of the film industry, one of which we did not witness. Hence, the blasts from the past that he shares are always a treat for his fans.

Latest, he took to Instagram to share an old photo from the Mahurat of his hit film Amar Akbar Anthony, which also starred Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi among others. "Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap ..AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone – MUMBAI .. all India imagine !," he wrote. Check out the photo below.

T 3457 – Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap ..AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone – MUMBAI .. all India imagine ! pic.twitter.com/wKpMBIrubZ

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 2, 2020

On the professional front, Bachchan will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. He is also a pivotal part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre.

Also Read: After Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for Alia Bhatt; shares a picture from the sets of Brahmastra

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results