Malaika Arora shares a photo of herself sleeping, beau Arjun Kapoor comments

No wonder celebrities are hooked to Instagram these days. With no shoots to be done, no gyms and parties to go to and no events to attend, everyone is quarantined at home. Also sounds like a great time for naps, right? Malaika Arora recently shared a collage of she and her BFSS taking comfortable naps. A rather mushy conversation soon followed.

Malaika's post included sister Amrita Arora Ladakh and best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor Khan."Friends that nap together,stay forever #napsinthetimeofquarantine #stayhome," she wrote. Malaika is seen smiling softly as she sleeps. Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was quick to drop a comment. "But ur smiling in ur nap also waah," he wrote. "But u know I smile in my sleep," Malaika replied. Hmm…quite sure he does know!

View this post on Instagram

Friends that nap together,stay forever ????♥️????????#napsinthetimeofquarantine #stayhome

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Mar 24, 2020 at 3:50am PDT

It's been a while since the lovebirds confirmed their relationship after years of a hush-hush business and are frequently spotted together. They recently came together to pay tribute to essential service providers last Sunday on the Janta Curfew Day, and we saw them clapping together.

