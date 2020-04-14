Buniyaad actor Dalip Tahil reveals co-star Soni Razdan was pregnant with her first child while shooting

With a national lock-down in place, Doordarshan is bringing its golden playlist back. Beginning with the ever popular Ramayan, other shows including Shah Rukh Khan's Circus and Rajit Kapoor's Byomkesh Bakshi are also being aired. Ramesh Sippy's Buniyaad, one of the most popular TV shows of that era which was broadcast in 1986, is being re-shown too.
Actor Dilip Tahil, who played an IAS officer in the show, is elated that the audience is getting to live the experience again. Speaking to a leading daily, he revealed that he himself also did not watch it very carefully when it was first aired.
Apart from these two, Buniyaad also starred Alok Nath, Anita Kanwar and Sudhir Pandey among others.
