Kapil Sharma to not shoot from home for his show, confirms Kiku Sharda

In an earlier report, we told you how there were chances of comedian Kapil Sharma shooting for his show from home, amid this nationwide lock-down. Shoots of all entertainment products are halted since mid-March, and now is the time when we need some laugh. Right? However, does not look like the makers found it a feasible option.

Kapil's team member Kiku Sharda, while conversing with a daily, said they were considering whether the option of Kapil shooting the episodes from home can be given a shot, but it did not seem fit because shooting the show without the audience is impossible. He added, that at any given point, a minimum of 50-60 people had to gather at one place to shoot. And at the present scenario where social distancing is made mandatory, it is impossible. Hence, The Kapil Sharma Show will return to floors only once the lock-down is lifted and all shoots resume.

A number of American hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres have gone the shoot-from-home way amid this lock-down. But looks like it is not happening here any time soon!

