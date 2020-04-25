Kareena Kapoor Khan twirls like a dream in this slo-mo video

If you are a true diva, staying at home isn't going to stop you from being stylish! Take Kareena Kapoor Khan for example. She can make her drawing room her ramp, and twirl like a pro. Well, she IS one.

We got our hands on this video of hers, courtesy designer Masaba Gupta, who sent one of her Kaftans to Kareena. The actor decided to slip in it quickly, and also did a twirl for us! "Stay at home. Slow it down. Make it glam. @kareenakapoorkhan in @houseofmasaba • Homestyle! #kareenakapoorkhan #masaba," Masaba wrote, sharing the video.

Kareena and the family, meanwhile, are coping with the lock-down quite well. On her Instagram handle, we keep seeing them spending quality time. Little Taimur has even taken a keen interest in painting. Kareena earlier shared a photo of him painting on a wall, and wrote, 'If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity… Try painting on it".

The actor will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in a pivotal role.

