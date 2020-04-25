“I wish Coolie No. 1 releases soon”- Varun Dhawan speaks up during his birthday special live session

Actor Varun Dhawan, who turned 33 yesterday, rang in his special day at home, surrounded by his family. Girlfriend Natasha Dalal and other friends later joined through a video call. After all, in the age of virtual connections, nobody is really departed! Varun also conducted an Instagram live for the fans on his special day, and spoke about his next release Coolie No. 1.

“Coolie No. 1 was supposed to release a week from now,” he said, adding how it has now landed amid uncertainty, owing to the ongoing pandemic. “We all are dealing with this, I do wish the film releases,” he added. He also said that he wanted to share something special with his fans, but was asked not to.

“I wanted to put out something of Coolie but they stopped me,” he said. Looks like that 'something' is indeed special and is coming our ways soon.

Varun shares his birthday with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and was asked if he has wished the cricketer. “Aila! Sachin sir you are a god. Obviously it’s his birthday first, then I factor into the scheme of things. So, happy birthday, sir," he answered.

Coolie No. 1, also starring Sara Ali Khan, was slated to release on 1st May, 2020.

