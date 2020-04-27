Kapil Sharma talks about participating in reality dance show Nach Baliye with wife Ginni

Kapil Sharma has been spending the lockdown with his four-month-old daughter and wife. The comedian who hosts the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been on a break from the time the pandemic worsened in India. The actor-comedian has made a place in the hearts of the Indian audience with his humour and his show that airs biweekly.
On Monday, Kapil Sharma conducted a #AskKapil session on twitter where he answered a few fan questions. The question and answer session was filled with love and humour. One of his fans asked him about his plans to participate in Nach Baliye and other reality shows along with wife Ginni.
'If u get a chance to go to Nach Baliye or any other reality show with Ginni bhabhi, would u do?' 'Very nice question… Never (laughs).'
Very nice question.. never ????
