Here’s when Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap first started practicing social distancing 

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's love story has witnessed the test of time. The two were dating since the time they were 17. Tahira revealed that as a couple they strongly believed in social distancing for a long time and the author-filmmaker even shared proof of that.

Tahira took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the two. In the picture, even though the two are sitting beside each other, there is a considerable distance between the two. "First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan," Tahira wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira got married in November 2008, The couple have a son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka.

In March, Ayushmann celebrated 19 years of togetherness with Tahira. He shared a collage of Tahira's pictures and wrote, "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm."

