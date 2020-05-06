EXO’s Baekhyun unveils stunning first teaser and release date of upcoming solo album Delight

It's the season of comebacks. After Suho's first solo album that released in March this year, K-pop group EXO's singer Baekhyun is set to make his comeback with his second mini-album delight.
In 2019, Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B album 'City Lights' with 'UN Village' as the title track. As a group, EXO made their comeback last year with 'Obsession' as their title song.
