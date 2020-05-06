Daniel Radcliffe reads first chapter of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is returning to the world of Harry Potter. The actor, who rose to fame at the age of 10 with the titular role in the franchise, shot his last film years ago. Amid this pandemic, he is returning to the Wizarding World to read the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, also known as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – "The Boy Who Lived."
"Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much," Radcliffe read.
Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.
And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome
