Daniel Radcliffe reads first chapter of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is returning to the world of Harry Potter. The actor, who rose to fame at the age of 10 with the titular role in the franchise, shot his last film years ago. Amid this pandemic, he is returning to the Wizarding World to read the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, also known as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – "The Boy Who Lived."

"Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much," Radcliffe read.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.

And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d

— Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

The video shared by Wizarding World features many celebrities including Eddie Redmayne and Claudia Kim of Fantastic Beasts franchise, the prequels to Harry Potter. Besides him, you see Noma Dumezweni, who played Hermione Granger in the Broadway version, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. David Beckham and Dakota Fanning are also part of the video. The chapters will be released weekly on the official website.

