Watch: When Karan Johar’s son Yash wanted to ‘wash’ him!

We can bet that Karan Johar's lock-down period never gets boring, given that he has two little, adorable entertainers at home. His twins Yash and Roohi never stop trolling him, and can get pretty savage at times! For example, they think that their 'dada' is fat, looks old and wears stupid glasses. Well!
Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars
For those uninitiated, the kids have also fat-shamed their father on camera and think that he resembles an elephant. This, apart from the fact that they find Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a really boring film. Okay!
