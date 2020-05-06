Watch: When Karan Johar’s son Yash wanted to ‘wash’ him!

We can bet that Karan Johar's lock-down period never gets boring, given that he has two little, adorable entertainers at home. His twins Yash and Roohi never stop trolling him, and can get pretty savage at times! For example, they think that their 'dada' is fat, looks old and wears stupid glasses. Well!

We've earlier seen these two goofing around at Karan's closet and at the dining table. They now shifted to the bathroom and can be seen hovering arond the bathroom. It does not look like Roohi is much impressed with the bath tub, and calls it useless. Karan then asks Yash what he is upto, and he answers, 'I am washing Dada'. Okay! "Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars," Karan wrote. Watch the video below.

For those uninitiated, the kids have also fat-shamed their father on camera and think that he resembles an elephant. This, apart from the fact that they find Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a really boring film. Okay!

