Sonakshi Sinha’s fans donate PPE kits to a hospital in Pune, the actress is grateful and proud

People have been donating generously to various funds for Coronavirus. One thing that most of the hospitals lack is PPE Kits that act as a shield in protecting the doctors, nurses and other frontliners in battling the deadly disease. The pandemic has resulting in a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, but a lot of celebrities have been doing their best to provide these kits to the hospital.

Only recently, Sonakshi Sinha’s fans helped donate a large consignment of PPE kits to Sardar Patel Hospital in Pune. She took to her Instagram to post a couple of picture of the packed boxes with the caption, “All you lovely people! Heres the outcome of us coming together for our #CoronaWarriors!!! Thank you SO much for your trust and generosity!!! A large consignment of top grade PPE material is leaving the factory for Sardar Patel Hospital, #Pune right now Let’s continue to protect our frontline medicos together shall we?!? (To donate go to www.tring.co.in/sonakshi-sinha) This made my day, and im sure it’ll make yours too!! LOTS of love and thanks again ???????????? @mundramanish @atulkasbekar @tringindia”

Take a look at it.

Sonakshi Sinha’s fans have clearly won our hearts with this gesture of theirs.

