Nawazuddin Siddiqui yet to respond to divorce notice, says wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer

A few days back, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent him a legal notice through e-mail and WhatsApp, demanding divorce and maintainance. In a recent interview, Aaliya's lawyer has confirmed that the actor is yet to respond to the legal notice. He added that owing to the lock-down, they were unable to travel and further actions would be decided depending on the situation.

Aaliya, in an interview, also revealed that she was facing serious issues for the last one decade and also claimed that she was subjected to physical and emotional torture. She also made it clear that while she tried her best to make the marriage work, there were no chances of reconciliation anymore.

Nawaz, who recently traveled to his village in UP from Mumbai amid the lock-down, has been kept under home quarantine for 14 days. He and Aaliya are parents to son Yaani and daughter Shora. Aaliya, in her notice, has demanded cole custody of the children.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results